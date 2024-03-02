BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BLRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
