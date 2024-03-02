Request Trading Up 14.5% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $124.76 million and $5.29 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00016378 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,153.08 or 1.00019592 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.46 or 0.00172924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008859 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12480405 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $5,520,535.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

