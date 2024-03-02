Fred Alger Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,474.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $152.97 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

