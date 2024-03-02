Fred Alger Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,474.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $152.97 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

