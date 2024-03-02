Fred Alger Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Up 1.1 %

NVS stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

