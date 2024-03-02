Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 3,431 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

