Fred Alger Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,951 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Biohaven worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Biohaven by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Biohaven Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $51.78.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

