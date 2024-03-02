Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

