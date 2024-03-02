Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

Five Below stock opened at $200.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

