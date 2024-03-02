Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.32. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

