Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9,638.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 148,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $265.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.30 and its 200 day moving average is $197.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

