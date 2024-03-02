Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,667 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

