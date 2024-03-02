RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,667 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAPT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAPT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

RAPT opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

