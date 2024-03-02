Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 5.07% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $77,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

FBRX opened at $0.72 on Friday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

