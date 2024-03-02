Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 6th

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

WINC stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.