Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

