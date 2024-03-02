BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TCPC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 206.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,710.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 346,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

