NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.47.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

