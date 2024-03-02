Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NYSE NUVB opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 133.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

