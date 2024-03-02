GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $88.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMS. Raymond James boosted their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

GMS opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.72. GMS has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $92.81.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.