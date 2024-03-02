Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth Sells 5,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,995,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $122.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 101,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

