Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CMO Karen M. Jones Sells 7,737 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.5 %

R opened at $113.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $86,647,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 528,961 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 447,182 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

