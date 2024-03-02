Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) CFO Roger Mj Thompson Sells 30,656 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JHG opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JHG. TD Cowen began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

