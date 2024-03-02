QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Cristiano R. Amon Sells 8,100 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

