The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Insider Buys $1,000,000.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
