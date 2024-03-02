The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Insider Buys $1,000,000.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,699,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 903,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 885,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at $5,109,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

