James G. Jones Sells 54,900 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NMI Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NMI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

