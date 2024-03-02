GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of GHRS opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. GH Research has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GH Research by 13,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 277.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

