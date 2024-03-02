GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
GH Research Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GH Research by 13,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 277.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.
