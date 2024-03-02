Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$92.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$94.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$72.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.13. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$49.17 and a 12-month high of C$85.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

