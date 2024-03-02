Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$123.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.15.

Shares of STN opened at C$110.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$75.31 and a 1 year high of C$118.39. The stock has a market cap of C$12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.96.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

