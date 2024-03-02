GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut GoodRx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in GoodRx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its position in GoodRx by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 361,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GoodRx by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

