Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

GDEN stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 13,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $561,530.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,670,793.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

Featured Articles

