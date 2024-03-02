Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPSI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPSI opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,071.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.