Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $17.01 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.