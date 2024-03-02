Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CELH. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.97.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. Celsius has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.6% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.