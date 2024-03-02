Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDRO opened at $7.00 on Friday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

