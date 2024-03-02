Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $1,500.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,100.00.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,089.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,399.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $586.13 and a 52-week high of $1,407.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,194.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,005.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

