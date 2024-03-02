Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

