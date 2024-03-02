Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMRX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Chimerix Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CMRX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 891,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 57,166 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

