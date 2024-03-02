Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALB. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.