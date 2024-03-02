Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $279.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APD. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.93.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.26.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

