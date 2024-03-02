Short Interest in Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Drops By 21.1%

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Gas Stock Performance

Shares of HGAS opened at $1.99 on Friday. Global Gas has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85.

Get Global Gas alerts:

About Global Gas

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Global Gas Corporation produces and supplies industrial gas for private and publicly-funded hydrogen development and carbon recovery projects. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.