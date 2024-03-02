Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 37.4% in February

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.0496 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

