Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Iris Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Iris Acquisition stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Iris Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iris Acquisition by 3,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 38,828 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Acquisition Company Profile

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

