Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSM. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
