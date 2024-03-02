Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Expands By 38.1%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $9.49 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.