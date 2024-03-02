Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declines By 25.3%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.
MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Charter Income Trust
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.