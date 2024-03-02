Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declines By 25.3%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 47.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,037,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 334,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,647,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 108.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 218,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 113,580 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,137,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 546.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

