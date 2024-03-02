Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Quantum-Si’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $1.85 on Friday. Quantum-Si has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 121,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

