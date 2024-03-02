NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
