HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

FDMT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

FDMT stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $35.61.

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,069,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 712,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,989,508. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,466,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $964,000.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

