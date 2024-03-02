Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after buying an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

